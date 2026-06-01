Florian Grillitsch Injury: Back in full training
Grillitsch (muscular) completed his first full training session with the Austria national team squad on Saturday at the OFB Campus in Vienna, clearing a significant hurdle in his recovery from the muscle injury that has kept him out of competitive action since late April, according to Sky Sports Austria.
Grillitsch had already participated in parts of Friday's session and his progression to a full collective training session is the clearest sign yet that he will be available for Austria's World Cup campaign. The midfielder's return is a significant boost for coach Ralf Rangnick heading into the tournament, with Patrick Wimmer (thigh) continuing to train separately and still some way from rejoining the group as the Austrians prepare for their World Cup opener in North America.
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