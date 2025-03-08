Florian Grillitsch Injury: Comes off early

Grillitsch was forced off in the 55th minute of Saturday's match against Valencia due to an apparent injury.

Grillitsch looks to possibly have returned to soon, as after coming back from an undisclosed injury and seeing the start Saturday, he would exit in the 55th minute due to an apparent injury. There is a chance he was on limited minutes either way and this was planned, although this will be something to watch. He was replaced by Chuki, as a possible replacement if he misses more time.