Florian Grillitsch Injury: Dealing with injury

Grillitsch (undisclosed) is ruled out of Thursday's Europa League semifinal first leg against Freiburg after being forced off in the 26th minute of Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Santa Clara, according to coach Carlos Vicens. "No, Florian is not available."

Grillitsch is a key piece of Braga's midfield and his absence from such a high-stakes European fixture is a significant blow for the Portuguese. No details have been provided on the nature of the issue, leaving his availability for the second leg and the remainder of the season uncertain. The Austrian midfielder is also a relevant figure for his national team's World Cup preparations, making his situation one to monitor closely over the coming days as the club awaits further medical information.