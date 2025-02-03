Florian Grillitsch Injury: Loaned to Valladolid

Grillitsch has been loaned to Real Valladolid from Hoffenheim, according to his parent club.

Grillitsch will spend the rest of the season in Spain after signing a loan deal, with the midfielder joining Valladolid. This comes after starting in all 12 of his appearances this season, seemingly dropped by the club in late November after an ankle injury. That said, he will look to earn back some minutes while in Spain, although he has yet to be cleared of his injury.