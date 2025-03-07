Fantasy Soccer
Florian Grillitsch headshot

Florian Grillitsch Injury: Makes squad for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Grillitsch (undisclosed) has been included in the squad for Saturday's game against Valencia.

Grillitsch has been dealing with discomfort throughout the week, but the fact that he's been included in the squad is a step in the right direction. He's started in two of his four appearances for Valladolid since joining the club near the end of the January transfer window.

Florian Grillitsch
Valladolid
