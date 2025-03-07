Florian Grillitsch Injury: Makes squad for Saturday
Grillitsch (undisclosed) has been included in the squad for Saturday's game against Valencia.
Grillitsch has been dealing with discomfort throughout the week, but the fact that he's been included in the squad is a step in the right direction. He's started in two of his four appearances for Valladolid since joining the club near the end of the January transfer window.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now