Florian Grillitsch headshot

Florian Grillitsch News: Starting against Valadolid

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Grillitsch (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Saturday's match against Celta Vigo.

Grillitch is back with the team for Saturday as expected, with the defender returning from his injuries after an early exit last contest. This is good news for the club, as he is a regular starter when fit. That said, he should see a starting role moving forward, starting in four of his six appearances thus far.

Florian Grillitsch
Valladolid
More Stats & News
