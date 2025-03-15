Florian Grillitsch News: Starting against Valadolid
Grillitsch (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Saturday's match against Celta Vigo.
Grillitch is back with the team for Saturday as expected, with the defender returning from his injuries after an early exit last contest. This is good news for the club, as he is a regular starter when fit. That said, he should see a starting role moving forward, starting in four of his six appearances thus far.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now