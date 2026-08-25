Florian Grillitsch headshot

Florian Grillitsch News: Unused in Juventus game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 25, 2026 at 2:21am

Grillitsch (conditioning) didn't play in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Juventus.

Grillitsch was technically available but isn't quite ready to play yet due to his poor form and didn't get minutes in the opener. He'll back up Matteo Cichella, Giacomo Calo and Patrizio Masini early in the season. He appeared twice in the World Cup, recording one inaccurate cross, two tackles (one won) and four blocks.

Florian Grillitsch
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