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Florian Kainz News: Assists with three corners

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Kainz assisted once to go with three crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Monchengladbach. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 91st minute.

Kainz took three corners Saturday, sending in three crosses and adding an assist. The attacking midfielder isn't the all-Bundesliga dynamo he was earlier in his career, but he still offers creativity and guile, especially from dead-ball situations. Kainz will hope to build on this assist heading into the international break.

Florian Kainz
1. FC Köln
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