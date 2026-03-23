Florian Kainz News: Assists with three corners
Kainz assisted once to go with three crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Monchengladbach. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 91st minute.
Kainz took three corners Saturday, sending in three crosses and adding an assist. The attacking midfielder isn't the all-Bundesliga dynamo he was earlier in his career, but he still offers creativity and guile, especially from dead-ball situations. Kainz will hope to build on this assist heading into the international break.
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