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Florian Lejeune News: Bags rare goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Lejeune scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-3 draw versus Real Sociedad. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 97th minute.

Lejeune would start the comeback for Rayo as they earned their eventual draw, scoring in the 84th minute. This is a rare goal for the defender, his first of the season after only two all of the last campaign. He also added one tackle won, four clearances and five interceptions in the defense despite his club letting up three goals.

Florian Lejeune
Rayo Vallecano
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