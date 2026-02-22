Florian Lejeune News: Box-to-box performance

Lejeune recorded two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Betis.

Lejeune matched team-highs Saturday with five clearances and three interceptions as Rayo Vallecano played to a 1-1 stalemate versus Real Betis. In addition to his imperious defensive performance, the central defender's two shots on goal led the attacking effort. Lejeune has been named to the starting XI in each of Rayo Vallecano's 24 league fixtures and played the full 90 minutes 23 times.