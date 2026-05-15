Florian Lejeune headshot

Florian Lejeune News: Breaks deadlock in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 15, 2026 at 9:39pm

Lejeune scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Valencia.

Lejeune broke the deadlock in the 20th minute with a header that left Stole Dimitrievski helpless following a perfect cross from Gerard Gumbau (undisclosed). Lejeune earns most of his fantasy upside via defensive stats, but he can be a threat on offense in set-piece situations. He has two goals, one assist and 48 shots (17 on target) this season. Those shooting numbers are very good for a defender -- especially one who has also recorded 218 clearances through 35 league starts.

Florian Lejeune
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