Florian Lejeune News: Eligible after suspension
Lejeune is an option again following his one-game La Liga ban.
Lejeune should have little trouble returning to a starting spot given that he's the team's defensive leader, averaging 6.2 clearances and 1.3 interceptions per game this season. His return will likely lead Pathe Ciss back to the bench going forward. In addition to his defensive potential, Lejeune is also occasionally reliable for shooting stats via direct free kicks, although he has yet to score in the 2025/26 campaign.
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