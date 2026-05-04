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Florian Lejeune News: Signs extension with Rayo Vallecano

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Lejeune signed a contract extension with Rayo Vallecano through the end of the 2027-28 season, the club announced.

Lejeune has been a key figure for the Franjirojos since joining ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, making 157 official appearances and contributing 11 goals during that stretch. The French center-back's extension is a significant piece of business for Rayo, securing one of their most experienced and reliable defensive presences for the coming years. His longevity and consistency at the club made the renewal a natural outcome for both parties.

Florian Lejeune
Rayo Vallecano
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