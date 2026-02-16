Florian Lejeune News: Solid defensively in clean sheet

Lejeune generated two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-0 victory versus Atlético Madrid.

Lejeune was solid defensively, leading his team in both interceptions and clearances with three and nine respectively, while also adding one tackle in his seventh clean sheet with the team. Over the last seven games, the center back has made 12 tackles, 13 interceptions and 49 clearances, recording at least one interception and three clearances in each. He has also contributed offensively with at least one shot in six of those appearances, though he is still without a goal in the league this season.