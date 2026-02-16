Florian Lejeune News: Solid defensively in clean sheet
Lejeune generated two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-0 victory versus Atlético Madrid.
Lejeune was solid defensively, leading his team in both interceptions and clearances with three and nine respectively, while also adding one tackle in his seventh clean sheet with the team. Over the last seven games, the center back has made 12 tackles, 13 interceptions and 49 clearances, recording at least one interception and three clearances in each. He has also contributed offensively with at least one shot in six of those appearances, though he is still without a goal in the league this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Florian Lejeune See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season207 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top Defenders for 2020/21August 21, 2020
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 38July 24, 2020
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 37July 17, 2020
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Newcastle United v. Tottenham Hotspur PreviewJuly 14, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Florian Lejeune See More