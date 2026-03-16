Florian Lejeune News: Tallies assist
Lejeune assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Levante.
Lejeune helped get the lone goal for Rayo on Monday, recording an assist while winning a tackle and blocking two shots while winning four aerials. In the last five starts, the defender has won five tackles and 20 aerials, keeping a clean sheet with six blocks made in that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Florian Lejeune See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season235 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top Defenders for 2020/21August 21, 2020
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 38July 24, 2020
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 37July 17, 2020
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Newcastle United v. Tottenham Hotspur PreviewJuly 14, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Florian Lejeune See More