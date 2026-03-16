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Florian Lejeune News: Tallies assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Lejeune assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Levante.

Lejeune helped get the lone goal for Rayo on Monday, recording an assist while winning a tackle and blocking two shots while winning four aerials. In the last five starts, the defender has won five tackles and 20 aerials, keeping a clean sheet with six blocks made in that span.

Florian Lejeune
Rayo Vallecano
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