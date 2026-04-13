Florian Lejeune News: Will miss one game

Lejeune will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in La Liga.

Lejeune picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for next Thursday's clash against Espanyol. The central defender has been an undisputed starter in the back line for Rayo this season, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Pathe Ciss expected to take his spot in a deeper role for that clash.