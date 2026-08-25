Florian Monzon News: Scores first Liga MX goal

Monzon scored a goal off three shots (two on target) and created one chance during Saturday's 2-0 win over Cruz Azul.

Monzon made just his second Liga MX appearance after his move from Velez Sarsfield and already showed what he's capable of, positioning himself very well to slot home a pass from the right side of the box and double his side's lead just before halftime. After opening his Liga MX account, the striker will hope to keep establishing himself in his new team and finding more scoring contributions in the process.