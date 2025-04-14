Florian Muller News: Allows one in victory

Muller made one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win against Monchengladbach.

Muller turned aside one of two Monchengladbach shots on target Saturday to help lift SC Freiburg to a 2-1 victory. This was a solid bounce-back performance after the Freiburg keeper conceded four goals in his last appearance. In three appearances (two starts) since taking the first-choice keeper's glove from injured Noah Atubolu, Muller has made five saves and three clearances while allowing five goals. If Atubolu remains unavailable, look for Muller to be between the sticks Saturday when Freiburg host Hoffenheim.