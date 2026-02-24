Florian Muller News: Signs contract extension
Muller signed a contract extension with Freiburg, the club announced.
Muller will continue his run with the club after previously featuring in 2020/21 and returning for the 2023/24 season. The 28 years old goalkeeper has made 47 appearances for Freiburg and logged three starts in the current domestic cup campaign, including a quarterfinal performance against Hertha BSC in which he stopped two penalties. Across spells with Mainz, Stuttgart and Freiburg, he has totaled 143 professional appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Florian Muller See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Florian Muller See More