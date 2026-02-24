Florian Muller headshot

Florian Muller News: Signs contract extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Muller signed a contract extension with Freiburg, the club announced.

Muller will continue his run with the club after previously featuring in 2020/21 and returning for the 2023/24 season. The 28 years old goalkeeper has made 47 appearances for Freiburg and logged three starts in the current domestic cup campaign, including a quarterfinal performance against Hertha BSC in which he stopped two penalties. Across spells with Mainz, Stuttgart and Freiburg, he has totaled 143 professional appearances.

Florian Muller
SC Freiburg
