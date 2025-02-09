Florian Neuhaus News: Assists for draw

Neuhaus assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (three accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Eintracht Frankfurt. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 89th minute.

Neuhaus was excellent throughout Saturday's draw, he created three chances, provided an assist and was a creative threat throughout. The midfielder is an excellent option with some good creativity even from a deeper-lying role. Neuhaus will continue to play a major role as Gladbach continue their charge up the table.