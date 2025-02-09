Fantasy Soccer
Florian Neuhaus headshot

Florian Neuhaus News: Assists for draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Neuhaus assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (three accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Eintracht Frankfurt. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 89th minute.

Neuhaus was excellent throughout Saturday's draw, he created three chances, provided an assist and was a creative threat throughout. The midfielder is an excellent option with some good creativity even from a deeper-lying role. Neuhaus will continue to play a major role as Gladbach continue their charge up the table.

Florian Neuhaus
Mönchengladbach
