Florian Sotoca headshot

Florian Sotoca Injury: Forced off with hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Sotoca was forced off in the 36th minute of Sunday's match against Brest due to a hamstring injury.

Sotoca was not able to make it to halftime Sunday, with a hamstring injury becoming too much and forcing him off in the 34th minute. This will be something to monitor, as he is a regular starter. He was replaced by Jeremy Agbonifo, a possible replacement moving forward alongside Wesley Said.

Florian Sotoca
Lens
