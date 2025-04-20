Florian Sotoca Injury: Forced off with hamstring injury
Sotoca was forced off in the 36th minute of Sunday's match against Brest due to a hamstring injury.
Sotoca was not able to make it to halftime Sunday, with a hamstring injury becoming too much and forcing him off in the 34th minute. This will be something to monitor, as he is a regular starter. He was replaced by Jeremy Agbonifo, a possible replacement moving forward alongside Wesley Said.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now