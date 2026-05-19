Florian Sotoca News: Scores off bench

Sotoca scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 4-0 win over Lyon.

Sunday marked the first and only time this season in which Sotoca scored a goal. He has been limited for much of the campaign, with his 26 appearances including fewer than four starts. The diminished role is not so surprising considering how futile Sotoca's efforts were last season, but his reduced impact this year is still uninspiring nonetheless.