Florian Sotoca News: Sends in three crosses in return

Sotoca recorded three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Nice.

Sotoca was back in the squad after missing Lens' previous game with a calf injury. The right-back had a good all-around performance and led his side in both crosses and interceptions. That was his 19th appearance (14 starts) so far, with no goals and one assist to his name -- after logging seven goals and seven assists in 2023-24.