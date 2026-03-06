Florian Sotoca News: Signs for another season

Sotoca has extended with Lens for another season, according to his club.

Sotoca will stick around Lens for another season, with the forward inking a deal until June 2027. He has now been linked to the club since 2020 and has been a key veteran for the team as of late, despite his limited usage, only earning 111 minutes of play in 18 appearances off the bench this season. That said, with zero goals, he is definitely there more as a lockerroom presence and a veteran leader.