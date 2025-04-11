Fantasy Soccer
Florian Tardieu headshot

Florian Tardieu Injury: Remains doubtful Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Tardieu (hip) is a doubt for Sunday's clash against Brest, coach Eirik Horneland said in the press conference.

Tardieu is a doubt for Sunday's match after sustaining an eye and hip injury against Lens in their last outing. He will be a late decision in the coming hours to determine whether he can be included in the squad to face Brest. If he is unavailable, Aimen Moueffek is expected to start in midfield.

Florian Tardieu
St. Etienne
