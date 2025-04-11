Florian Tardieu Injury: Remains doubtful Sunday

Tardieu (hip) is a doubt for Sunday's clash against Brest, coach Eirik Horneland said in the press conference.

Tardieu is a doubt for Sunday's match after sustaining an eye and hip injury against Lens in their last outing. He will be a late decision in the coming hours to determine whether he can be included in the squad to face Brest. If he is unavailable, Aimen Moueffek is expected to start in midfield.