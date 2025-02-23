Florian Tardieu News: Assists against Angers

Tardieu assisted once to go with 10 crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Angers.

Tardieu had a role on set-pieces and kept the volume going throughout Saturday's draw, in the end adding an assist. The midfielder likes to pepper the box with crosses, which can give him a solid floor to build on. Tardieu should see plenty of the ball against most opponents, but he may lack this upside against the top teams in France.