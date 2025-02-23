Fantasy Soccer
Florian Tardieu headshot

Florian Tardieu News: Assists against Angers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Tardieu assisted once to go with 10 crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Angers.

Tardieu had a role on set-pieces and kept the volume going throughout Saturday's draw, in the end adding an assist. The midfielder likes to pepper the box with crosses, which can give him a solid floor to build on. Tardieu should see plenty of the ball against most opponents, but he may lack this upside against the top teams in France.

Florian Tardieu
St. Etienne
