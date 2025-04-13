Florian Tardieu News: Returns to bench
Tardieu (hip) is on the bench for Sunday's clash against Brest.
Tardieu was doubtful for Sunday's match after picking up two injuries against Lens, one to his eye and another to his hip. He was ultimately not deemed fit enough to start but could see some minutes in the second half if called upon, since the experienced midfielder is a key player in the club's efforts to avoid relegation at the end of the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now