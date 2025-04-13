Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Florian Tardieu headshot

Florian Tardieu News: Returns to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Tardieu (hip) is on the bench for Sunday's clash against Brest.

Tardieu was doubtful for Sunday's match after picking up two injuries against Lens, one to his eye and another to his hip. He was ultimately not deemed fit enough to start but could see some minutes in the second half if called upon, since the experienced midfielder is a key player in the club's efforts to avoid relegation at the end of the season.

Florian Tardieu
St. Etienne
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now