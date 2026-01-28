Thauvin was absent from Wednesday's team training session with the Sang et Or for undisclosed reasons. The World Cup winner has been a key player for Lens this season, and his absence two days ahead of Friday's clash against Le Havre is rising concerns over whether he will be available for the game. If he were to miss the clash, it would be a blow for the squad, as they would need to innovate in the frontline, with several possible options set to see increased playing time such as Andrija Bulatovic, Florian Sotoca, or Abdallah Dipo Sima.