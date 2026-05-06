Florian Thauvin Injury: Ruled out Friday

Thauvin (undisclosed) will miss Friday's clash against Nantes with the decision likely motivated by a desire to preserve him ahead of the upcoming clash against PSG and the Coupe de France final, according to coach Pierre Sage.

Thauvin's absence against Nantes appears to be a precautionary measure rather than a serious injury concern, given the high-stakes fixtures on the horizon for Lens. Florian Sotoca and Abdallah Dipo Sima are expected to see increased minutes in his absence. No further details have been provided on the nature of the issue, though his availability for the PSG fixture and the cup final appears to be the priority for the coaching staff.