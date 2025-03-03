Florian Thauvin News: Converts penalty in win

Thauvin scored one goal to go with seven shots (three on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 win over Parma.

Thauvin led the Udinese attack with seven shots attempted (three on goal) Saturday as his side eased past Parma in a 1-0 victory. The attacker's shot from the edge of the box in the first half resulted in a handball and penalty being awarded, which Thauvin converted. His five chances created led the team and were also a season-high mark. Over his last three appearances, Thauvin has attempted 22 crosses (four accurate) and scored twice.