Florian Thauvin headshot

Florian Thauvin News: Converts penalty in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Thauvin scored one goal to go with seven shots (three on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 win over Parma.

Thauvin led the Udinese attack with seven shots attempted (three on goal) Saturday as his side eased past Parma in a 1-0 victory. The attacker's shot from the edge of the box in the first half resulted in a handball and penalty being awarded, which Thauvin converted. His five chances created led the team and were also a season-high mark. Over his last three appearances, Thauvin has attempted 22 crosses (four accurate) and scored twice.

Florian Thauvin
Udinese
