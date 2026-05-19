Florian Thauvin News: Logs goal and assist

Thauvin scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and two chances created in Sunday's 4-0 victory versus Lyon.

For the second and final time this season, Thauvin logged a goal and an assist. In terms of goal scoring, he returned to his once-prime form, finishing the season with over 10 goals (11 exactly) for the first time in Ligue 1 action since his 2018-19 campaign with Marseille. Post-2021, six marks his highest assist tally. Thauvin logged the 17 G/A on 73 shots (27 on goal), 79 chances created, 199 crosses (57 accurate) and 84 corners. He has established himself as one of Lens' top midfielders, providing a formidable attacking duo alongside a fellow CAM in Wesley Said.