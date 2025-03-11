Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Florian Thauvin headshot

Florian Thauvin News: Nets in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Thauvin scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Monday's 1-1 draw against Lazio.

Thauvin scored during a nice showing Monday, he had plenty of volume throughout the match and ended up scoring a crucial goal. The attacker also maintained a bit of a role on set-pieces, though it was a split. Thauvin should have solid upside moving forward, though he has some tough matches coming up.

Florian Thauvin
Udinese
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now