Florian Thauvin News: Nets in draw

Thauvin scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Monday's 1-1 draw against Lazio.

Thauvin scored during a nice showing Monday, he had plenty of volume throughout the match and ended up scoring a crucial goal. The attacker also maintained a bit of a role on set-pieces, though it was a split. Thauvin should have solid upside moving forward, though he has some tough matches coming up.