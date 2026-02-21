Florian Thauvin headshot

Florian Thauvin News: Nets on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Thauvin scored one goal to go with seven shots (three on goal), 10 crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-2 loss versus Monaco.

Thauvin doubled the lead in the 56th minute by converting a rebound. He recorded the most crosses in the game, created four chances and also contributed defensively with two interceptions, one tackle and one clearance. He has now registered a goal contribution in each of his last three games.

Florian Thauvin
Lens
