Florian Thauvin News: Nets on Saturday

Thauvin scored one goal to go with seven shots (three on goal), 10 crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-2 loss versus Monaco.

Thauvin doubled the lead in the 56th minute by converting a rebound. He recorded the most crosses in the game, created four chances and also contributed defensively with two interceptions, one tackle and one clearance. He has now registered a goal contribution in each of his last three games.