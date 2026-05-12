Florian Thauvin News: No longer injured

Thauvin (undisclosed) was not on the injury list and is an option for Wednesday's match against PSG, the player told the media. "I'm 100% for tomorrow. I've been a little bothered by the adductor lately, but I was able to work well and come back in top shape to try to finish the last three games in the best possible way."

Thauvin is going to return to play Wednesday after an absence from the club's last match, as the attacker is not among the list of injured players. This is major news for the club as they face the league champions, gaining back a regular attacker. He continues to be their most crucial player in the final third, recording 10 goals and five assists this season in 31 appearances.