Thauvin delivered a standout performance, scoring twice from just outside the box. His first goal was a powerful strike into the top-left corner, and his second came after he cut in from the right flank and fired a shot that was helped in by a deflection. He also created a match-high five chances, showcasing a dominant all-around display in the attack. Thauvin had not scored in nine league matches, but he now has six goal contributions this season and appears to be finding form again with upcoming fixtures against Nantes and Nice, both of whom are winless in their last four matches.