Florian Thauvin News: Scores late Sunday

Thauvin scored a goal while taking six shots (four on goal) and crossing 10 times (two accurate) during Sunday's 3-0 win over Empoli.

Thauvin found the back of the net in the 90th minute to score the final goal of the match while leading Udinese in shots and crosses. The goal was the first goal involvement in 2025 for Thauvin who has combined for eight shots, seven chances created and 27 crosses over his last three starts.