Florian Thauvin News: Scores on Friday

Thauvin scored one goal and assisted twice from three shots and seven chances created in Friday's 5-1 victory over Angers.

Thauvin scored the team's first goal in the match, which was his ninth goal in the league campaign. That's not it, as the 33-year-old provided assists for the team's second and fourth goals. It was the first occasion this season where Thauvin provided assists and scored a goal in a single league fixture.