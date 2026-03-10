Florian Thauvin News: Scores one goal

Thauvin scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 3-0 win versus Metz.

Thauvin scored early in the second half on a pass from Adrien Thomasson against Metz on Sunday, adding two key passes, eight crosses and two interceptions. The forward remains an important piece in his team's attacking system, thanks to his crossing ability and responsibility on several set pieces. The Frenchman has now recorded at least two chances created in six straight matches, scoring three goals and providing one assist during that span.