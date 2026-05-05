Florian Thauvin headshot

Florian Thauvin News: Sends in five crosses at Nice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 5, 2026 at 10:43am

Thauvin registered one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Nice. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 44th minute.

Thauvin led Lens in crosses and chances created during the road draw. The midfielder took four of their eight corner kicks in the match. He also received his sixth yellow card in 31 appearances (28 starts).

Florian Thauvin
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