Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Florian Thauvin headshot

Florian Thauvin News: Serviceable versus Lecce

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Thauvin registered one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (one accurate), one key pass and three corners in Friday's 1-0 victory versus Lecce.

Thauvin moved to a more defensive role to accommodate Alexis Sanchez up front, which limited his opportunities to do damage in the final third a little. He has scored once and posted 10 shots (five on target), nine chances created, 39 crosses (eight accurate) and 16 corners in the last five games.

Florian Thauvin
Udinese
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now