Florian Thauvin News: Serviceable versus Lecce

Thauvin registered one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (one accurate), one key pass and three corners in Friday's 1-0 victory versus Lecce.

Thauvin moved to a more defensive role to accommodate Alexis Sanchez up front, which limited his opportunities to do damage in the final third a little. He has scored once and posted 10 shots (five on target), nine chances created, 39 crosses (eight accurate) and 16 corners in the last five games.