Florian Thauvin News: Seven crosses, five corners

Thauvin had one shot (one on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Napoli.

Thauvin attempted more than five crosses in each of his previous six appearances, so it made sense he did so again Sunday. In seven games, he averaged two accurate crosses, demonstrating some solid accuracy with his efforts. Sunday also marked Thauvin's season high in corners, previously four before the Napoli-Udinese matchup.