Florian Wirtz Injury: Aiming return next week

Writz (ankle) will be training with the team on Friday but is aiming for a return next week for the clash against Union Berlin, coach Xabi Alonso said in the press conference, per Werkself Xtra. "Flo will participate in the first drill of team training today, and the plan, if all goes well, is for him to be in the squad against Union Berlin next week, not tomorrow."

