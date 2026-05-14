Florian Wirtz headshot

Florian Wirtz Injury: Doubtful against Aston Villa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 14, 2026 at 1:26am

Wirtz (illness) remains a doubt for Friday's clash against Aston Villa after being placed on antibiotics for a stomach infection, according to coach Arne Slot. "Stomach infection, so let's see how fit he is for tomorrow. He's on antibiotics. Let's see if he's ready to play tomorrow."

Wirtz had missed Saturday's clash against Chelsea due to a stomach infection after attempting to train earlier in the week before his condition worsened, and the continued use of antibiotics suggests he has not yet fully recovered. The German playmaker had started Liverpool's last 11 matches across all competitions before the illness struck, contributing one goal, two assists and 30 chances created in that span, making his availability for the Aston Villa fixture a matter of real importance for the Reds heading into the final stretch of the season.

Florian Wirtz
Liverpool
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