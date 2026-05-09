Florian Wirtz headshot

Florian Wirtz Injury: Illness rules him out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 9, 2026 at 3:55am

Wirtz is ruled out of Saturday's clash against Chelsea due to illness, according to coach Arne Slot. "He tried everything to be in it. But an infection in the stomach. He wasn't feeling well during the week. He tried earlier in the week to train, but in the end things got worse and he wasn't able to train with us yesterday and isn't able to be with us today."

Wirtz's absence is an untimely blow for Liverpool heading into a high-stakes fixture, with Rio Ngumoha stepping into the starting lineup in his place. The club will hope the illness proves short-lived enough to have their key attacking midfielder available again for the remaining fixtures of the campaign, with Liverpool unable to afford any further disruptions at this stage of the season. Wirtz started the last 11 games across all competitions for Liverpool, contributing one goal, two assists and 30 chances created in that span.

Florian Wirtz
Liverpool
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Florian Wirtz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Florian Wirtz See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
4 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
4 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
11 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
11 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 25
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 25
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
15 days ago