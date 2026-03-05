Florian Wirtz Injury: Late call against Wolves

Wirtz (back) will be a late fitness call for Friday's FA Cup clash against Wolves, according to coach Arne Slot. "He trained half and half yesterday with the team. What I mean with that is he was a 'joker', you say over here I think, so he made the next step in his rehab. So, let's see where he is today and if he then could be available for a few - a few - minutes tomorrow, in the best scenario."

Wirtz has missed the last three matches with back issues and has not been able to train at full speed with the squad recently. The playmaker remains a doubt and will be a late fitness test for Friday's FA Cup clash against Wolves. Even if Wirtz makes the matchday squad, coach Arne Slot suggested he would likely be limited to just a short amount of minutes at best. Until he is fully fit again, Dominik Szoboszlai is expected to take on a larger role in the Reds' attacking midfield.