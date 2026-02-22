Florian Wirtz Injury: Late scratch Sunday
Wirtz was a late scratch from Sunday's match against Nottingham Forest.
Wirtz was initially in the starting XI for Sunday but was dropped just before kickoff, with Curtis Jones starting in his place. Little information is available at the time, although it appears the midfielder has suffered an injury. The club will likely take him for testing after the outing, hoping their summer signing is only feeling discomfort and can make a return next outing.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Florian Wirtz See More
-
Football Predictions
Premier League GW27 Betting Tips: North London Derby, Man City vs Newcastle & Forest vs Liverpool Predictions2 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL Gameweek 27: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures4 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 279 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 279 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 1111 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Florian Wirtz See More