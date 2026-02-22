Florian Wirtz headshot

Florian Wirtz Injury: Late scratch Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2026 at 6:16am

Wirtz was a late scratch from Sunday's match against Nottingham Forest.

Wirtz was initially in the starting XI for Sunday but was dropped just before kickoff, with Curtis Jones starting in his place. Little information is available at the time, although it appears the midfielder has suffered an injury. The club will likely take him for testing after the outing, hoping their summer signing is only feeling discomfort and can make a return next outing.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Florian Wirtz
