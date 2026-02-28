Florian Wirtz Injury: Likely out Tuesday

Wirtz (back) is expected to remain out for Tuesday's clash against Wolverhampton, coach Arne Slot said in the press conference. "Now we are thinking it doesn't have to take too long, but Tuesday will probably be too early."

Wirtz is expected to remain out for Tuesday's clash against Wolverhampton as he has not yet recovered from his back injury, though he could return next week. The German had started the eight matches prior to his setback, scoring three goals and adding one assist during that span, and his absence is a significant blow for his side. Dominik Szoboszlai is likely to continue operating in the No. 10 role behind Ugo Ekitike.