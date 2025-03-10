Florian Wirtz Injury: Out for several weeks

Wirtz suffered a ligament injury to his right ankle in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Bremen. He will be sidelined for several weeks, the club announced.

Wirtz was forced off just 13 minutes after entering the pitch in the second half of Saturday's clash with Bremen following a bad challenge. MRI scans later revealed a ligament injury to his right ankle, which will sideline him for several weeks. Emiliano Buendia is expected to take on a larger role in the front line until Wirtz fully recovers.