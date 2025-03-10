Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Florian Wirtz headshot

Florian Wirtz Injury: Out for several weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Wirtz suffered a ligament injury to his right ankle in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Bremen. He will be sidelined for several weeks, the club announced.

Wirtz was forced off just 13 minutes after entering the pitch in the second half of Saturday's clash with Bremen following a bad challenge. MRI scans later revealed a ligament injury to his right ankle, which will sideline him for several weeks. Emiliano Buendia is expected to take on a larger role in the front line until Wirtz fully recovers.

Florian Wirtz
Bayer Leverkusen
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now