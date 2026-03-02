Florian Wirtz headshot

Florian Wirtz Injury: Out Tuesday, likely Friday too

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 1:35am

Wirtz (back) is ruled out for Tuesday's Premier League clash against Wolves and could miss Friday's FA Cup play against them as well, coach Arne Slot said in the press conference. "Not anything different than what I said after the game [on Saturday]. The game tomorrow will probably come too soon and maybe the game at the weekend as well. Let's see how that ends up. But we hope to have him back somewhere next week. Maybe earlier. Maybe a bit later. But that timescale."

Wirtz is still battling back issues and will not be available for Tuesday's Premier League clash against Wolves. The creative midfielder is also a major doubt for Friday's FA Cup rematch, with his status hinging on how he responds later in the week. Until he is fully fit, Dominik Szoboszlai is in line to keep his starting spot in the attacking midfield, especially with Jeremie Frimpong back in the fold and Joe Gomez a candidate to slot in at right-back once again.

Florian Wirtz
Liverpool
