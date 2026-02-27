Florian Wirtz headshot

Florian Wirtz Injury: Sidelined indefinitely

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 1:15am

Wirtz (back) has been ruled out indefinitely due to injury, coach Arne Slot confirmed in the press conference. "Don't expect Florian to be available. That's a disappointment, something I didn't expect after last week. Sometimes that's how things can evolve. At this moment of time, I don't know [how long he will be out]."

Wirtz is battling back issues and will be sidelined for the foreseeable future. There's no clear timetable on his return, and that's a tough hit for a squad now forced to reshuffle its attacking blueprint. With Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring) shaking off his injury and back in the mix, Dominik Szoboszlai has the tools to drop into the number 10 slot, pull the strings, and dictate the rhythm right through the engine room.

Florian Wirtz
Liverpool
